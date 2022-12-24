PFG Advisors Sells 319 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.