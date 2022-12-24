PFG Advisors Takes $285,000 Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.10% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of KMLM stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.

