PFG Advisors Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after buying an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.82 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.
MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
