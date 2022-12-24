Private Trust Co. NA Invests $53,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

