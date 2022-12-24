Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $46,000 Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $49,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,280,000 after buying an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after buying an additional 336,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,210,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,127,000 after buying an additional 270,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.82 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

