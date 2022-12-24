Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 139,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

