Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,821,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

