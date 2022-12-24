Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.