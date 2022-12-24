QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

