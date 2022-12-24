Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

