Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

