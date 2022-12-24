RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 5,190,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.