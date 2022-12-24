Renee D. Gala Sells 2,635 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.19.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.