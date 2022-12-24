Richard K. Sykes Sells 2,000 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE DY opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

