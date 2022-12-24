Robert Glenn Sells 3,076 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $17,162.20.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.43 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

