Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,874.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

