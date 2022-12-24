Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $430.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.01 and a 200-day moving average of $406.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

