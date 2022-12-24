Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 147 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.