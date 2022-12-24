Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,612 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $160.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

