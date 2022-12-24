Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

