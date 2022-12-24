Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $393.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.92 and its 200-day moving average is $383.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

