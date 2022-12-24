Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

