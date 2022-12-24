Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,267 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

