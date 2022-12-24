Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

