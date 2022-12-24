Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $456.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

