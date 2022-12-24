Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $224,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $398.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.40 and its 200-day moving average is $418.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

