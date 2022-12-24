Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

