Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

