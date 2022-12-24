Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Down 0.6 %

PCTY stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Paylocity

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.