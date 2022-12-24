Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Stock Down 0.6 %
PCTY stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.