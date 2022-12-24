Sean D. Major Sells 485 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.13 and its 200 day moving average is $260.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

