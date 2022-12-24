Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.