Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

