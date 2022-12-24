Shelly Peet Sells 1,692 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Nordson by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.