SOL Capital Management CO Buys 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

