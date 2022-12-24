Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

