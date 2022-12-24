Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,251.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

