Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $18.99. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 6,457 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

