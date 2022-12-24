TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

