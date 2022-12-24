The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 277,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,561.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.