The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 188.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,659 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

