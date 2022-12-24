Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 10,335 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

