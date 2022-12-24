Thomas W. Smith Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $465.23 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $397.58 and a 1-year high of $699.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.