Tnf LLC Buys 103 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tnf LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.06.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

