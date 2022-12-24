Tobias Lutke Purchases 10,520 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke bought 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $281.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

