UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

ANSS stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average of $244.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

