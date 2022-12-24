UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $620.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $693.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

