UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

