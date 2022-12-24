UMB Bank n.a. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Block were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.5 %

SQ stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.