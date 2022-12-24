UMB Bank n.a. Has $583,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

