UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

